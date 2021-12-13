Police: Florida student arrested after making school shooting threat

article

A Florida student has been arrested after making a school shooting threat on social media, law enforcement said.

Police said that a DeLand High School student posted a threat on social media over the weekend that there was going to be a shooting at the school on Monday.

They explained that a concerned parent contacted law enforcement and the student has since been taken into custody.

"We want to assure parents and students that there is no active threat to the school and DeLand Police will have an increased presence there out of an abundance of caution," the DeLand Police Department said. "We also want to those who reached out to law enforcement. It is very important to remember that if you see something, say something."

