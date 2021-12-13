Orange County Schools: False threats, foolish pranks will have serious consequences

article

Orange County Public Schools is warning that false threats and foolish pranks by students will result in serious consequences, according to an email recently sent to families.

In the email, district officials said that they have experienced an increase in students making false threats against their schools in recent weeks.

"Some may think of it as a prank, but we take it seriously and must engage a formal threat assessment when we become aware of the threat," Superintendent Barbara Jenkins wrote. "It doesn't matter if they say it, text it, write it, snap it, or post it on social media, children who make threats can face serious consequences, according to our Code of Student Conduct and through law enforcement."

She added, "Nobody wants a police visit to their house over a foolish prank."

District officials ask that parents speak to their children regarding safety expectations and check their backpacks for items that are not allowed on school property.

"Students or parents should inform school staff immediately if they hear of any threat or suspicious activity," Superintendent Jenkins said.

The full email can be read below.

