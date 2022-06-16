Photo: Ryan Gosling as Ken in new 'Barbie' movie has the internet shook

We're getting our first look at actor Ryan Gosling as ‘Ken’ in the upcoming live-action ‘Barbie’ movie – and the internet has some strong opinions.

As you can see, Gosling, 41, is rocking platinum hair, a denim outfit and chiseled abs. Even the band of his boxers are stitched with ‘Ken' peeking out from his jeans. Photos were shared by Warner Bros. Pictures on Wednesday.

Credit: Warner Bros.

Gosling stars alongside actress Margot Robbie, 31, who will portray the iconic doll. The film will also star Will Ferrell, Kate McKinnon, Simu Liu, America Ferrera. and Michael Cera.

The photo of the new ‘Ken’ went viral after hitting the internet.

"Y’all did not just pick a 41-year-old man to play as Ken. Is this Barbie’s sugar daddy?" said one commenter.

Another said: "His abs look great and Ryan has always been a handsome man. But why does he have silver-white hair and orange skin? Is he supposed to be a human Ken?"

"Barbie" is set to hit theaters on July 21, 2023.