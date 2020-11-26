People start lining up for Black Friday deals in Central Florida

article

Black Friday 2020 will be a year like no other, especially as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic changes how consumers shop.

The acceleration of COVID-19 cases is causing a crisis for America’s retailers and spooking their customers just as the critically important holiday shopping season nears. Retailers will be heavily dependent on online shopping this year as many stay home.

However, some people are still going old-school and lining up for deals at stores.

FOX 35's Danielle Lama visited a Gamestop location in Orlando around 5 p.m. on Thursday and spotted people already lined up. The first person in line said that he was in line since last night.

Gamestop will be a hot stop this Black Friday as they apparently could have Sony's PlayStation 5 in stock. Consumers have dealt with a shortage of the consoles but Sony recently announced that they will release more inventory to retailers before the year's end.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.