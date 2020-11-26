How will the weather be for shoppers on Black Friday?

Black Friday is looking great for shoppers heading out at any time tomorrow.

Dry air remains in control over the next 24 hours. If you are shopping in the early morning hours on Friday, there is a chance for patchy fog in areas north of Interstate 4 (1-4).

Temperatures between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m. will be at 66 degrees. A few clouds roll in by 8 a.m. as temperatures reach the low-70s. By noon, the skies begin to clear and we reach the 80s.

These will be the perfect temperatures to take a break from shopping and enjoy lunch outside. Afternoon highs across the interior will be around 83 degrees, and in the low-80s along the coast.

