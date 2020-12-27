Oviedo Mall opens vaccine clinic Monday to residents 65 and older with appointments

Starting Monday, emergency management officials will begin giving the coronavirus vaccine to residents 65 and older in Seminole County.

A clinic is set up inside the Oviedo Mall for people with appointments.

Appointments can be made at PrepareSeminole.org.

The first batch of appointments were full as of December 23, according to the website.

But, the website said additional appointment will be made once the State of Florida confirms additional vaccines will be sent to Seminole County.