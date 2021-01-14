Oviedo Mall COVID-19 vaccine site moving to larger location

article

The COVID-19 vaccination site at the Oviedo Mall is expanding to a larger location to accommodate more patients.

The new site will be at the Sears store at the Oviedo Mall. This will quadruple the potential occupancy load, officials said.

"Currently, the vaccine site consists of two Oviedo Mall storefronts, totaling 12,530 SF. The new 46,095 SF location, a former Sears store at Oviedo Mall, also features direct parking lot access to the entrance, making the site more easily accessible."

The new location address is 1360 Oviedo Mall Boulevard in Oviedo.

Seminole County anticipates opening the new location at the Sears site as soon as Friday, January 15.

Individuals with existing Oviedo Mall Vaccine Site appointments will be notified via email if their appointments have moved locations within the mall. Signage will also redirect individuals from the initial location to the new location.

Seminole County and Florida Department of Health in Seminole urge residents with unwanted appointments for any Seminole County vaccine site to call 407-665-0000 as soon as possible.

Individuals seeking appointments should continually check PrepareSeminole.org for any potential cancellations. Individuals seeking notification for the availability of appointments should text COVID19INFO to 888-777.

