Osceola County unveils 'Wings of the Rainbow' tribute plans for Pulse nightclub shooting victims

On the eighth anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting, Osceola County has unveiled renderings for its planned tribute site called "Wings of the Rainbow."

The renderings come about a month after FOX 35 learned that Osceola County Board of County Commission Chair Cheryl Greib was planning on spearheading a tribute site in the area. To be clear, this tribute is separate from the City of Orlando's memorial plans.

"Wings of the Rainbow" will be located in Brownie Wise Park on Lake Tohopekaliga. A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday afternoon.

The sculpture, designed by world-renowned artist JEFRË in collaboration with Grieb, will stand at 49 feet tall to honor the 49 people killed in the Pulse nightclub shooting in 2016. There will also be 49 rainbow-colored angel wings featured in this moving artwork piece which "symbolize the unique and beautiful lives of the victims," Osceola County said in a press release.

Each of the 49 victims' names will be featured on the sculpture as well.

"I was asked by several of the victims’ families to have a special place here in Osceola County that they can go and pay respects to their loved ones that were lost in the Pulse tragedy. I’m excited that JEFRË is working with the county to achieve this goal," said Osceola County Commission Chair Cheryl Grieb. "I look forward next steps in completing this beautiful tribute that will allow our community to reflect and heal."

Osceola County officials said this tribute is being constructed in this area even though the shooting happened in Orlando because nearly half of the victims in the tragedy were Osceola County residents.

"That connection also includes survivors of the tragedy, as well as family and friends of those impacted. County Commissioners have been deeply involved in aiding the Osceola community from day one, establishing counseling, financial assistance, and other support," the county said in a statement. "This personal touch makes the sculpture not only a visual masterpiece but also a profound tribute."

Here's what artist JEFRË said about the tribute:

"Creating 'Wings of the Rainbow' has been a deeply emotional and fulfilling journey. I hope this tribute not only honors the lives we lost but also serves as a beacon of hope and unity for the community. I’m honored to create a tribute that celebrates the lives that were lost on that horrific day and to be located in a passive, tranquil space that is removed from the tragic events of that night, a place of healing and spirituality."

It remains unclear at this time when the tribute site will open to the public.