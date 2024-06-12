Expand / Collapse search

Osceola County unveils 'Wings of the Rainbow' tribute plans for Pulse nightclub shooting victims

By Dani Medina
Published  June 12, 2024 3:05pm EDT
Pulse Remembrance
FOX 35 Orlando

8 years since the Pulse nightclub shooting, Mayor Dyer talks about the city's tributes

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer spoke with us about how the city will be paying tribute to the 49 lives lost 8 years ago today during the Pulse nightclub shooting. The Mayor also spoke on some of the plans for the memorial, the project that has now been taken over by the city.

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - On the eighth anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting, Osceola County has unveiled renderings for its planned tribute site called "Wings of the Rainbow."

The renderings come about a month after FOX 35 learned that Osceola County Board of County Commission Chair Cheryl Greib was planning on spearheading a tribute site in the area. To be clear, this tribute is separate from the City of Orlando's memorial plans

Pulse Remembrance Ceremony 2024: How to watch 

"Wings of the Rainbow" will be located in Brownie Wise Park on Lake Tohopekaliga. A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday afternoon. 

The sculpture, designed by world-renowned artist JEFRË in collaboration with Grieb, will stand at 49 feet tall to honor the 49 people killed in the Pulse nightclub shooting in 2016. There will also be 49 rainbow-colored angel wings featured in this moving artwork piece which "symbolize the unique and beautiful lives of the victims," Osceola County said in a press release. 

Artist JEFRË talks Oceola County Pulse Tribute

JEFRË is the artist that will be sculpting a piece for the Pulse Memorial. He has years of amazing experience and has art not only all around Orlando but around the world.

Each of the 49 victims' names will be featured on the sculpture as well. 

LIST: Orlando events honoring 8th anniversary of Pulse nightclub shooting 

Story continues below photo gallery

Image 1 of 6

Renderings of Osceola County's planned Pulse tribute. (Photo: Osceola County)

"I was asked by several of the victims’ families to have a special place here in Osceola County that they can go and pay respects to their loved ones that were lost in the Pulse tragedy. I’m excited that JEFRË is working with the county to achieve this goal," said Osceola County Commission Chair Cheryl Grieb. "I look forward next steps in completing this beautiful tribute that will allow our community to reflect and heal."

Osceola County officials said this tribute is being constructed in this area even though the shooting happened in Orlando because nearly half of the victims in the tragedy were Osceola County residents. 

Pulse tribute to be constructed in Osceola County

Construction on a Pulse tribute will begin in Osceola County next month, Commission Chair Cheryl Grieb confirmed to FOX 35 on Saturday.

"That connection also includes survivors of the tragedy, as well as family and friends of those impacted. County Commissioners have been deeply involved in aiding the Osceola community from day one, establishing counseling, financial assistance, and other support," the county said in a statement. "This personal touch makes the sculpture not only a visual masterpiece but also a profound tribute."

Here's what artist JEFRË said about the tribute:

"Creating 'Wings of the Rainbow' has been a deeply emotional and fulfilling journey. I hope this tribute not only honors the lives we lost but also serves as a beacon of hope and unity for the community. I’m honored to create a tribute that celebrates the lives that were lost on that horrific day and to be located in a passive, tranquil space that is removed from the tragic events of that night, a place of healing and spirituality." 

It remains unclear at this time when the tribute site will open to the public. 