Pulse Memorial Advisory Committee opens applications ahead of nightclub shooting anniversary

Just days before the Pulse Nightclub shooting anniversary, the city of Orlando announced the inception of the Pulse Memorial Advisory Committee.

The newly formed committee will allow family members, survivors, and other stakeholders to help co-create a detailed design for the future pulse memorial, allowing input from family and others who were impacted by the horrific June 12, 2016 incident. The city engaged Dr. Larry Schooler and Joaquin Guerra to help make the creation of the memorial a collaborative process.

The committee will consist of 10-15 members with various perspectives, and officials hope to include several survivors and family members of victims in the project.

As far as the selection process, three to four members of the Orlando community will serve as advisors and provide recommendations to Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, who will make the final decision in the selection process.

By early July, the committee should be chosen and members are expected to attend monthly meetings that will be open to the public.

This announcement comes nearly six months after the city nixed its plans to build a permanent museum at the site of the shooting. In a letter to Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, the Pulse Foundation said COVID-19 presented fundraising and construction setbacks for the proposed memorial museum.

Facing escalating construction costs made the "project financially unrealistic to complete," the foundation said.

Although the museum will not be built, the city of Orlando did purchase the Pulse Nightclub property for $2 million.

This year's anniversary includes events such as the Annual Remembrance Ceremony, and the CommUNITY Rainbow Run. The annual ceremony will be held on June 12 at 6 p.m. at the Dr. Phillips Center. The ceremony will be preceded by the Ringing of the 49 Bells at First United Methodist Church Orlando.

The 8th annual Rainbow Run will be on Saturday, June 8 beginning at City Hall Plaza. Net proceeds from the 4.9k run will benefit the the new Orlando United Pulse Memorial fund, a project within the City of Orlando’s existing 501(c)(3) nonprofit Strengthen Orlando, to construct a permanent memorial at the Pulse site, which was recently acquired by the City of Orlando.

Applications to join the advisory committee are open now and will close in two weeks.