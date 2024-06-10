LIST: Orlando events being held in remembrance of Pulse nightclub victims

For others, the start of June is the celebration of Pride month, but for the community it is a month spent remembering the 2016 Pulse nightclub tragedy. This year marks the 8th anniversary of the tragedy that took 49 lives, and left an impact on the community.

Several local events are taking place this month to honor all those impacted by Pulse but to also come together to support the LGBTQIA+ community.

Prayer Ribbons Memorial Exhibition

When: Monday, June 10-Sunday through June 16 at 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Orlando City Hall Plaza 400 South Orange Avenue Orlando, FL 32801

The Provincetown Community Compact annually sends colorful ribbons to Orlando to memorialize the 49 victims of Pulse. The ribbons are a testament to their loving memory and resilience, according to the website.

49 Bells Ceremony

When: Wednesday, June 12 at 4 p.m.

Where: 445 South Magnolia Avenue Orlando, FL 32801

The tolling of the bells is part of "Acts of Love and Kindness", a One Orlando Alliance movement grown out of the spirit of giving and good deeds witnessed in the aftermath of the Pulse tragedy, according to the website.

Pulse Remberance Ceremony