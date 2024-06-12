Pulse nightclub shooting: Orlando marks 8 years since tragedy with new permanent memorial plans

Wednesday marks eight years since a gunman opened fire at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida, killing 49 people and leaving 53 wounded.

The June 12, 2016, massacre was one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history and will forever leave an impact on Central Florida.

The club was celebrating Latin night when the gunman, who had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group, entered the venue and started shooting. He was killed after a three-hour standoff with police.

Community members, Pulse survivors and the families of the victims had hoped to have a permanent memorial created. The City of Orlando has been trying to find ways to raise funds to put towards that project.

Days ago, the city announced the creation of the Pulse Memorial Advisory Committee to help design the future memorial.

It comes after the onePULSE Foundation, a private organization which had very ambitious plans to build a memorial and a museum, raised millions of dollars for the project but could never bring it to fruition.

The City of Orlando recently purchased the Pulse nightclub property for $2 million. However, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said none of the money the onePULSE Foundation raised is left.

"We never anticipated that the city would be the ones that are putting together the memorial, but it's our task now, " Dyer said. "So this is the first time the city has actually put on the rainbow run and the remembrance ceremony. So, it is a little different this year."

The newly formed committee is made up of family members, survivors and other stakeholders who will be tasked with designing the future memorial.

Applications to join the advisory committee are now open and can be submitted here.

The deadline to apply is June 23.