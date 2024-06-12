Pulse Remembrance Ceremony 2024: How to watch

Community members, along with the families of the victims and survivors of the Pulse nightclub shooting, will reunite for the Pulse Remembrance Ceremony on Wednesday evening – commemorating the tragedy's eighth anniversary.

Each year on June 12, the City of Orlando hosts the event to honor and remember the 49 lives lost, their families, survivors, first responders, and trauma teams affected by the tragedy.

The ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts. Doors will open at 6 p.m. Event organizers say seating is on a first-come, first-seated basis.

You can also live stream the ceremony on FOX Local, FOX35Orlando.com , the FOX 35 News app and in the above video player when it begins.

Pulse Remembrance Ceremony Program

"Por Qué Cantamos"

Orlando Gay Chorus

Invocation

Reverend Terri Steed Pierce, Joy Metropolitan Community Church

Reverend Dr. José Rodriguez, Episcopal Churches of Christ the King and Jesús de Nazaret

49 Seconds of Silence

Remarks

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer

Dance Performance

Ana Cuellar Productions

Remarks of Remembrance

Family Member of the 49

Reading of the Names

Family Members of the 49

Musical Performance

Central Florida Community Arts

Remarks of Healing

Survivor

Remarks

Orlando City Commissioner Patty Sheehan

"Rise Up Together"