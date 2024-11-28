Orlando’s Packing District welcomes new urban farm project

A new farm is taking root in Orlando’s Packing District, promising a fresh approach to agriculture and education in the heart of the city.

The 4Roots Farm Campus, sprawling across 18 acres, aims to cultivate, harvest, and transform produce into meals—all on-site.

The massive greenhouse is already producing vegetables, with much of the food designated for distribution to those in need. The campus also includes an education building, providing space for classes on growing and cooking healthy meals for students of all ages.

"Next door to that is our farm-to-table restaurant, where we'll truly eat with the seasons here in Florida," said Tommy Ward, executive director of 4Roots. "We’ll teach and educate people on how to grow and eat seasonally in a beautiful, intentional way. Behind me, in the middle, will be the Grove marketplace—a year-round approach to a farmer's market where you can get fresh food."

While the vision is ambitious, the full campus isn’t expected to be operational until the end of 2026.