Deputies respond to shooting incident in Ormond-by-the-Sea

article

Law enforcement officials are urging residents to avoid the area of Kingston Shores Condominiums at 5500 Ocean Shore Blvd. after a man reportedly fired multiple rounds outside his condo and at neighboring units on Thursday.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office (VSO) confirmed that deputies are on the scene and working to secure the area.

The man also fired at a VSO vehicle from inside his unit, according to authorities.

There are no immediate reports of injuries.

Officials have asked the public to remain clear of the area as they continue their investigation.

Residents nearby are advised to stay indoors and follow updates from law enforcement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.