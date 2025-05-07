Florida felon caught driving drunk with baby, 2 pistols: Sheriff's Office

The Brief A convicted felon was arrested in Palm Coast after allegedly driving drunk with two loaded guns and an 8-month-old baby in the car. Deputies stopped Tyler Bradbury after a 911 caller reported him waving pistols while behind the wheel. Bradbury faces multiple firearm and DUI charges and was released on $25,000 bond.



‘See Something, Say Something’ leads to arrest

What we know:

Flagler County deputies arrested Tyler Bradbury, 28, of Palm Coast, after responding to a 911 call Friday evening about a man waving two pistols while driving. Deputies later located Bradbury driving a white Chevrolet Equinox erratically through several roads before conducting a high-risk traffic stop on Brownstone Lane.

Bradbury, a convicted felon, was found with slurred speech, alcohol on his breath, and an 8-month-old child in the back seat. Inside the vehicle, deputies found a Walther PDP with 18 rounds of ammunition and a Glock 19 with a 52-round drum magazine, deputies said. An alcoholic drink was also found in the front cupholder, according to an arrest report.

Tyler Bradbury, 28, was arrested and charged with DUI with a person under 18 in the vehicle, two counts of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, improper exhibition of a firearm, and use of a firearm under the influence of alcohol.

He was booked into the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility and later released on $25,000 bond.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not disclosed whether any additional charges may be filed related to child endangerment. It’s also unclear what role, if any, a female passenger played in the incident or whether she may face charges. The final outcome of DCF’s involvement has not been announced.

What they're saying:

Bradbury has a lengthy criminal history, including arrests for arson, drug possession, unlicensed concealed carry, reckless driving, and resisting arrest.

"This is a guy who does not seem to learn a lesson no matter how many times he is arrested," said Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly. "Thank you to the caller who saw something and said something about this dangerous driver, so we could get him off the road. Lucky for him, he did not point the guns at anyone or get involved in a road rage incident. You should never drink and drive especially while playing with dual-wielding pistols."

