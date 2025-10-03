Orlando weather: Heavy rain and flooding to impact coastal counties through weekend

The Brief It's growing increasingly likely that heavy rain will impact our coastal counties this weekend and into early parts of next week. There will be around a 50% chance of rain off and on into this evening, with the best chances in Brevard and Volusia counties. Flooding is possible, especially near the coast, where some spots could possibly pick up more than 6–8 inches of rain.



Heavy rain and scattered storms are expected to kick off Friday across Central Florida, and this weather pattern is expected to continue through the weekend, bringing the potential for localized flooding.

What will the weather look like today?

What To Expect:

We're waking up this Friday morning to more scattered showers across Central Florida.

Some roads for the morning drive will be damp, if not wet, in most spots, so it's important you give yourself extra time to make it to your destination safely.

This is a trend that will continue for the rest of the day with more rounds of showers and pockets of heavy rain moving on shore. Plan for around a 50% chance of rain off and on into this evening. However, it won't be a complete and total washout.

The best chances of rain Friday will be for Brevard and Volusia counties. Even though Friday's chances of rain won't be quite as widespread as Thursday, flooding of low-lying areas will remain a concern.

Temperatures Friday will be generally below normal with highs in the mid- 80s. It will be breezy at times Friday too, as gusts reach speeds of 25–30 mph.

What will the weather look like tonight?

What's next:

A few scattered showers will stick around overnight. Lows will fall into the low-and-mid-70s.

What will the weather look like for the rest of the week?

Looking Ahead:

Our unsettled pattern continues into the weekend.

Rain and storm chances will gradually increase thanks to a boundary and moisture leftover from Imelda. It's growing increasingly likely that heavy rain will impact our coastal counties this weekend and into early parts of next week.

Flooding is possible, especially near the coast. A Flood Watch is in place for Brevard and Volusia counties until 8 a.m. Sunday. This is where rainfall totals could rise beyond 3 inches with some spots possibly picking up more than 6–8 inches.

A weak area of low pressure could form near the Bahamas and track over Florida this weekend and possibly early next week. Even though it has been outlined with a 10% chance of development from the National Hurricane Center (NHC), if a low were to form, it would most likely be non-tropical. If this happens, it will only help to increase our potential for heavy rain. Regardless, low-lying areas especially will need to monitor this threat.

This unsettled trend looks to hold into early next week, with highs staying in the upper-80s.

The rough surf and high rip current risk will remain for much of the week, and larger than normal breaking waves will be likely as well into the weekend.