National Hurricane Center: Areas to watch for tropical development highlighted near Florida, Central Atlantic

Although we're entering the final weeks of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season, tropical activity is still possible as the National Hurricane Center (NHC) monitors two new areas for possible development near Florida and the Central Tropical Atlantic.

System in the Southwestern Atlantic

What we know:

The NHC says an area of low pressure may form along a remnant frontal boundary near the Northwestern Bahamas and Southern Florida during the next day or two.

However, any additional development is expected to be slow to occur as the system moves northwestward across the Florida Peninsula and into the Gulf.

The system currently only has a 10% chance of development over the next 48 hours and seven days.

System in the Central Tropical Atlantic

What we know:

Meanwhile, the NHC says a tropical wave is expected to move off the coast of Africa over the next day or two.

Thereafter, this wave is forecast to interact with another disturbance in the Eastern Tropical Atlantic, and some slow development of the combined feature is possible as the system moves

westward to west-northwestward at 15–20 mph.

The system currently only has a 0% chance of development over the next 48 hours and a 30% chance of development over the next seven days.

2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season

Big picture view:

No other activity is being tracked in the Atlantic at this time, but now that we are in October, our focus will start to shift from activity in the Central Atlantic to activity possibly brewing in the Caribbean and the Gulf.

The Central American Gyre is a low pressure system that forms over Central America and pulls in moisture from the Gulf, the Atlantic and the Pacific.

This annual pattern can lead to tropical activity in the back half of the season.

On average, October and November yield about four named storms, with two of those typically reaching hurricane strength and one intensifying into a major hurricane.

The Atlantic hurricane season began on June 1 and runs through Nov. 30.