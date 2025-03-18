Orlando weather: Cool start followed by sunshine on Tuesday across Central Florida

The Brief Expect a cool start followed by warm sunshine, with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 70s inland and upper 60s along the coast. This warm-up is ahead of a fading cold front, which may bring a slight chance of light showers on Thursday.



Tuesday morning in Central Florida is starting off with cool temperatures. It's a smart idea to grab a jacket or sweatshirt as you make your way out the door.

That being said, be sure to have on some lighter clothing underneath (like the short sleeves) as temperatures will be warming up this afternoon in a big way.

What will the weather be like on Tuesday?

What to expect:

Plan for plenty of warm sunshine as temperatures climb into the mid to upper 70s. Temperatures will be a little cooler near the coast, with highs closer to the upper 60s.

What will the weather be like for the rest of the week?

Looking ahead:

As high pressure continues to build into the region, temperatures will only keep climbing. On Wednesday and into Thursday, afternoon highs will be even warmer, reaching the mid 80s.

This warm-up will be out ahead of our next system, which will push through in the form of a fading cold front. This will bring only the slim chance of an isolated light shower into parts of Thursday.

Behind this front, on Friday afternoon, there will be a noticeable drop temperature-wise, with highs only reaching the upper 60s and low 70s.

Orlando 7-Day Weather Forecast

