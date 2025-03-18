Orlando weather: Cool start followed by sunshine on Tuesday across Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tuesday morning in Central Florida is starting off with cool temperatures. It's a smart idea to grab a jacket or sweatshirt as you make your way out the door.
That being said, be sure to have on some lighter clothing underneath (like the short sleeves) as temperatures will be warming up this afternoon in a big way.
What will the weather be like on Tuesday?
What to expect:
Plan for plenty of warm sunshine as temperatures climb into the mid to upper 70s. Temperatures will be a little cooler near the coast, with highs closer to the upper 60s.
What will the weather be like for the rest of the week?
Looking ahead:
As high pressure continues to build into the region, temperatures will only keep climbing. On Wednesday and into Thursday, afternoon highs will be even warmer, reaching the mid 80s.
This warm-up will be out ahead of our next system, which will push through in the form of a fading cold front. This will bring only the slim chance of an isolated light shower into parts of Thursday.
Behind this front, on Friday afternoon, there will be a noticeable drop temperature-wise, with highs only reaching the upper 60s and low 70s.
Orlando 7-Day Weather Forecast
FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar
More radar maps from FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar
- Brevard County
- Flagler County
- Lake County
- Marion County
- Osceola County
- Orange County
- Polk County
- Seminole County
- Sumter County
- Volusia County
- U.S./National Radar
Stay connected with FOX 35
- Download the FOX 35 News app for latest news, weather, and traffic alerts
- Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for live, interactive radar
- Visit FOX35Orlando.com/weather for interactive radar, plus updated weather graphics, maps, and images
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the FOX 35 Storm Team on March 18, 2025.