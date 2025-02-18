Orlando weather: Chilly temperatures to start the day, big afternoon warm up on the way

The Brief Tuesday morning will start off with chilly temperatures in the 40s and 50s. A big afternoon warm up will bring a beautiful day filled with sunshine. Afternoon highs will be on the seasonable side, with highs right around the low-and-middle-70s under a mostly-sunny sky.



Increasing rain chances, falling temperatures

What's next:

A warm front will move in tomorrow morning, helping to nudge highs back into the low 80s.

However, it will be a short-lived warm-up, as a cold front moves in late tomorrow afternoon.

The cold front will bring increasing rain and storm chances later tomorrow afternoon and into the early evening hours.

So far, the best chances of rain look to take place along and northwest of the I-4 corridor.

The front pushes through after sunset, and that's when temperatures will begin to tumble.

Daytime highs will only reach the mid-to-upper-60s.

Weekend weather

Big picture view:

The weekend's daytime highs will also only reach the mid-to-upper-60s.

The weekend is expected to bring another round of rain, specifically on Sunday.

So far, we're expecting around a 60-70% chance of rain.

