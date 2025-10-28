Orlando unveils master plan to transform Harry P. Leu Gardens

The Brief Orlando has unveiled a decade-long master plan to expand and modernize Harry P. Leu Gardens. Plans include a new visitor center, children’s garden, outdoor stage, and enhanced plant collections. The phased project will preserve historic features and be funded through public and private support.



City officials and planners have unveiled a long-term vision for Harry P. Leu Gardens, outlining a decade-long master plan aimed at strengthening its role as one of Florida’s premier public gardens and cultural destinations.

The concept plan calls for expanded plant collections, new educational and cultural programs, and improved visitor amenities.

Concept highlights

Local perspective:

At the heart of the plan is a new Visitor Center Complex featuring expanded ticketing areas, a dedicated plant and retail shop, and lakefront dining overlooking Lake Rowena.

Other key features include a lakefront outdoor performance stage for concerts and community events, a Children’s Garden designed around nature-based play and learning, and expanded parking to accommodate growing attendance—now nearing 300,000 visitors annually.

Plans also call for modernized horticultural facilities to support plant care and conservation, and enhancements to the Arid Garden, Camellia Collection, Rose Garden, and Palm and Tropical Gardens.

Preservation and heritage

The master plan builds on the gardens’ historic estate of Harry P. and Mary Jane Leu.

The Leu House Museum and surrounding historic features will be preserved, while new plantings and pathways will highlight the site’s rare and century-old specimens.

Future phases and funding

The plan remains in its concept phase, with no final timeline established. Phase one is expected to include the visitor center, parking expansion, outdoor stage, and Children’s Garden. Construction will occur in stages as funding becomes available, and the gardens will remain open throughout, though some areas may temporarily close.

Funding will come from a mix of City of Orlando investment, private donations, grants, and sponsorships.

What you can do:

The master plan is still in a conceptual phase and the city is soliciting feedback here.