Tropical Storm Helene: Do Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando, SeaWorld Orlando, Busch Gardens close?

Do the major theme parks in Florida close when a tropical storm or hurricane is headed towards the state? It's possible, and depends on each storm, where it's headed, and the potential for impact over Orlando, and Central Florida.

Tropical Storm Helene is expected to strengthen in the Gulf of Mexico and become a hurricane, possibly a major hurricane (Cat. 3+) before making landfall over Florida's Big Bend region, which is several hours north of the theme parks.

Most of the theme parks stay open during weather, even during brief severe weather, but when it comes to tropical storms or hurricanes, it really depends on the storm's track, severity, and impact.

If you're headed to Florida on vacation to visit the theme parks ahead of Helene, here is the latest we know on each of their status and operations.

Tropical Storm Helene: Walt Disney World Update

In a statement posted to its website, Walt Disney World Resort said: "Walt Disney World Resort is currently operating under normal conditions. We are closely monitoring the path of the storm as we continue to prioritize the safety of our Guests and Cast Members."

Walt Disney World does have a hurricane policy. Read more.

Tropical Storm Helene: Universal Orlando Resort Update

In a statement posted to its social media accounts, Universal Orlando Resort said: "As of now our park operations and hours are continuing as normal. We are closely monitoring the weather. Please follow us on our social channels or check our website for updates."

Universal Orlando Resort does have a severe weather policy. Read more.

Tropical Storm Helene: SeaWorld Orlando Update

While SeaWorld Orlando has not issued a statement yet specific to Helene, it does have a "Weather-or-Not Assurance Policy."

"SeaWorld Orlando usually remains open even when the weather isn’t cooperating, and we have lots of awesome ways for you and your family to have fun while it passes. Still, you never know when thunder and lightning, hail, or even a hurricane might unexpectedly land and ruin your good time. But don’t worry. That’s when our Weather-or-Not Assurance steps in to provide you with a return visit on us! reads its website. Read more.

Tropical Storm Helene: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Update

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and SeaWorld Orlando are owned by the same company, so their severe weather policies are the same. Read more.

Tropical Storm Helene: LEGOLAND Florida Update

Legoland Florida has not issued a statement yet specific to Helene. However, it does have a severe weather and hurricane policy. Read more.

Tropical Storm Helene: Fun Spot America

No statement or operation changes known at Fun Spot America ahead of Helene. Fun Spot has two locations in Central Florida: Orlando and Kissimmee.

These Central Florida attractions have closed due to Helene