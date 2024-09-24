Tropical Storm Helene: Airline travel advisories, flight delays, cancellations; what to know

Stream FOX 35 News

Tropical Storm Helene formed on Tuesday and is expected to become a hurricane – possibly a major hurricane – before making landfall over Florida this week, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As Helene treks close to Florida, the storm's impacts will be felt in Orlando, Tampa, and Central Florida, including strong winds, heavy rain, and the potential for severe weather. That could lead to flight delays or cancelations at Florida's major airports, including Orlando International Airport (MCO) and Tampa International Airport (TPA).

Several airlines have issued travel advisories ahead of Helene, which typically allows people the ability to change their flights or rebook their flights without extra fees.

Here's what you need to know

What airports are in Florida?

Orlando International Airport (MCO)

Orlando Sanford International Airport (SFB)

Tampa International Airport (TPA)

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL)

Miami International Airport (MIA)

Jacksonville International Airport (JAX)

How can I change my flight ahead of Helene?

Several airlines have issued travel advisories ahead of Helene, which usually allows passengers the ability to change their flights without change fees. The rules, limitations, and requirements vary by airline.

Below are each of the major airlines' current travel alerts and advisories.

Airline travel alerts:

Is my flight delayed or canceled because of Helene?

The best place to check if your flight has been delayed or canceled is directly through the airline you booked through. You can check that airlines' mobile app, website, or if you're already at the airport, at the counter or on one of the monitor displays.

MCO does track flight delays and cancelations, too.