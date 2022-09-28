Expand / Collapse search
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Flagler County
11
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Lake County, Polk County, Sumter County, Volusia County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Sumter County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Airport Weather Warning
until THU 5:30 AM EDT, Orange County
Tornado Watch
from WED 5:23 AM EDT until WED 5:00 PM EDT, Polk County
Tornado Watch
from WED 4:59 AM EDT until WED 5:00 PM EDT, Brevard County, Orange County, Osceola County, Seminole County
Flood Watch
until SAT 2:00 AM EDT, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Sumter County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Airport Weather Warning
until THU 5:45 AM EDT, Coastal Volusia County
Flood Watch
until FRI 2:00 AM EDT, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Sumter County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County

Orlando still in projected path of Hurricane Ian: What time should you be indoors?

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 6:00AM
FOX 35 Orlando Hurricane Center
FOX 35 Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - Hurricane Ian is heading toward Florida with landfall expected on Wednesday on the southwest part of the state. The system is now a major Category 4 storm, but is expected to weaken once it hits land. 

According to the latest track released at 5 a.m. from the National Hurricane Center, Orlando and surrounding areas in Central Florida remain in the path of the storm. The track shows the system making its way through the Orlando area on Thursday afternoon possibly as a tropical storm. 

FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Allison Gargaro says on Wednesday at 10 a.m., residents should be in their safe place where they plan to ride out the storm for the next couple of days. 

By 1 p.m. Wednesday, there is a tornado threat and risk of spotty flash flooding. By Wednesday night, even more downpours are expected with flash flooding and risk of tornadoes. 

RELATED: Hurricane Ian strengthens into major Category 4 storm approaching Florida: When it will make landfall

Sunrise on Thursday will bring gusty winds of 55 mph or more and widespread power outages are likely. By lunchtime, winds gusts increase to 65 mph+ but by 5 p.m., the rain back off but the wind gusts remain. 