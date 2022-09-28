Hurricane Ian nearing Florida as dangerous Category 4 storm; Orlando under tornado watch

Hurricane Ian strengthened into an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane closing in on Florida as the system is expected to make landfall in the state on Wednesday. The National Hurricane Center says Ian is expected to cause life-threatening storm surge, catastrophic winds and flooding in the Florida peninsula. Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to give an update on hurricane preparations at 7:30 a.m. You can watch it live on Good Day Orlando in the player above.

As of Wednesday morning, Ian was located less than 200 miles west-southwest of Naples, Florida packing maximum sustained winds of 140 mph and moving north-northeast at 10 mph.

Hurricane Ian is forecast to be a major storm when it makes landfall in Southwest Florida on Wednesday.

"This is a life-threatening situation," the National Hurricane Center warned.

A tornado watch has been issued for Orange, Brevard, Seminole and Osceola counties until 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The storm is expected to move toward the Orlando metro area. The path has shifted slightly to the east and south from earlier in the day Tuesday, but significant flooding will continue to be a major risk for Central Florida before, during, and after Ian passes through the region.

The center of Ian is expected to approach the west coast of Florida within the hurricane warning area on Wednesday morning and move onshore later in the day.

The center of Ian is forecast to move over Central Florida Wednesday night and Thursday morning and emerge over the western Atlantic by late Thursday.

Residents are being urged to be where they plan to ride out the storm by 10 a.m. Wednesday and stay there.

HURRICANE IAN: CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS:

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

Orange, Osceola and Seminole, Polk, Lake counties

Chokoloskee to Anclote River, including Tampa Bay

Dry Tortugas

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

Suwannee River southward to Flamingo

Tampa Bay

Lower Florida Keys from Big Pine Key westward to Key West

Dry Tortugas

Flagler/Volusia Line to the mouth of the St. Mary's River

St. Johns River

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Volusia County, Flagler County, Brevard County, Marion County

Cuban provinces of La Habana, Mayabeque, and Matanzas

Indian Pass to the Anclote River

All of the Florida Keys

Flamingo to South Santee River

Flamingo to Chokoloskee

Lake Okeechobee

Florida Bay

Bimini and Grand Bahama Islands

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

Florida Keys from the Card Sound Bridge westward to east of Big Pine Key

Florida Bay

Mouth of St. Mary's River to South Santee River

WHEN WILL HURRICANE IAN MAKE LANDFALL IN FLORIDA?

The latest forecasted track shows Ian approaching the west coast of Florida as an "extremely dangerous" major hurricane by landfall between Venice and Fort Myers, but changes are possible. The hurricane is then expected to weaken as it tracks toward Orlando.

Harsh impacts are expected in Central Florida and the flood risk will sharply rise. The roughest weather looks to be overnight Wednesday through Thursday. Conditions should ease up on Friday. Power outages can also last for days on end in some areas.

HOW MUCH RAIN WILL IAN BRING TO CENTRAL FLORIDA?

Ian is expected to produce the following storm total rainfall: Florida Keys and South Florida: 6 to 8 inches, with local maxima up to 12 inches. Central and Northeast Florida: 12 to 18 inches, with local maxima up to 24 inches.

"Mind blowing really!" said FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King. "Flash flooding is a huge threat."

