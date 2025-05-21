Man arrested for battery of 90-year-old woman at Florida assisted living facility: deputies

article

The Brief A 26-year-old man accused of battering a 90-year-old woman at an Orlando senior living facility has been arrested. Deriko Hill is facing charges of burglary of a dwelling with assault or battery, attempted sexual battery and battery on person 65 years of age or older.



A man has been arrested after allegedly battering a woman in her HarborChase apartment in the Dr. Phillips area last month.

Deriko Montreze Hill, 26, is facing charges of burglary of a dwelling with assault or battery, attempted sexual battery and battery on person 65 years of age or older.

The backstory:

On May 20, around 11:40 p.m., Orange County deputies went to the Brookdale Senior Living facility on Pin Oak Drive after getting a call about a suspicious person.

Authorities said the person matched the description of the suspect in the April 29 attack on a 90-year-old woman at HarborChase on Della Drive.

What we know:

According to an arrest affidavit, the victim was watching Jeopardy when she noticed a shadow behind her and saw a man—later identified as Hill—exposing himself. He then allegedly pushed her to the ground, and a struggle ensued.

As he was leaving, Hill reportedly said, "I’m sorry, ma’am," before exiting her apartment. Authorities said he did not touch her with his private parts.

"No senior should ever be attacked in their home or apartment," the Orlando Police Department said. "Detectives from both our agencies have worked vigilantly to find this suspect and ensure that he can’t hurt any other seniors in our community."

Dig deeper:

Prior to the battery incident, Hill allegedly burglarized a residence on Wilkinson Street on April 15, where he confronted a woman. The woman screamed a neighbor's name, prompting the suspect to leave the residence.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

