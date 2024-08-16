Orlando police investigating shooting near Willie Mays Park

The Orlando Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place overnight near a local park.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire in the area of Willie Mays Parkway and King Cole Boulevard, close to Willie Mays Park.

The Orlando Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred overnight near Willie Mays Parkway and King Cole Boulevard.

FOX 35 News is working to confirm whether there were any injuries and if a suspect has been arrested.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.