Orlando police investigating shooting near Willie Mays Park

Updated  August 16, 2024 5:49am EDT
Orlando
The Orlando Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred overnight near Willie Mays Parkway and King Cole Boulevard.

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place overnight near a local park.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire in the area of Willie Mays Parkway and King Cole Boulevard, close to Willie Mays Park.

FOX 35 News is working to confirm whether there were any injuries and if a suspect has been arrested. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 