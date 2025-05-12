Heavy rain triggers flooding across Central Florida; More storms on the way

Heavy rain over the weekend has led to flooding in several parts of Central Florida, and the situation may worsen as the region braces for additional downpours and strong storms this afternoon.

What we know:

Areas currently impacted by flooding include:

Nolte Road and Crestwood Circle (Osceola County)

Eagle Circle near Red Bug Lake Road (Seminole County)

Pershing Avenue and South Goldenrod Road (Orange County)

What we don't know:

At this time, it's unclear when the floodwaters will recede.

What's next:

FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist T.J. Springs says that with increasing wind energy, the potential for all types of severe weather is on the rise. This includes hail, strong wind gusts, and the possibility of one or two brief tornadoes.

Dig deeper:

