Orlando police identify woman shot, killed after allegedly charging at officers with knives

A woman who was shot and killed by Orlando police officers after allegedly charging at them with two knives over the weekend was identified as 32-year-old Rachael Ellis.

On Friday, July 14, officers responded to an apartment complex in the 12000 block of Pioneers Way after Ellis' boyfriend called 911 saying she made threatening comments about harming herself, authorities said.

Police negotiators spoke with the woman over the phone and while at the complex.

During the negotiations, police said Ellis came out of the apartment holding a knife and went back inside. A spokesperson said she came out of the apartment a second time holding two knives and then charged toward officers in the hallway. She was then shot by officers and died at the scene.

The officers that shot her have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard in officer-involved shootings. Their identities have not been released due to Marsy's Law.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.

Body camera video of the incident will be released within 30 days, a spokesperson for the Orlando Police Department said.

Editor's note: If you or someone you know is in crisis and thinking of harming themselves, help and resources are available. The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline can be reached by calling 998, or visiting https://988lifeline.org.