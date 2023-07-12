Derek Diaz shooting: Orlando police release bodycam video in officer-involved shooting

The Orlando Police Department released the body camera video of the July 3 deadly shooting of Derek Diaz, a 26-year-old, man in downtown Orlando. Police also identified the Orlando police officer who shot him. Diaz later died at the hospital.

Diaz, 26, was shot around 2 a.m. on July 3 while inside his parked vehicle near Jefferson Street and North Orange Avenue.

The release of bodycam footage comes days after a vigil was held for the 26-year-old man, where his family demanded answers from law enforcement about the shooting. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who is representing the family, spoke at a press conference last weekend urging police to release the bodycam footage.

Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith said the department is releasing the footage in "full transparency and in accordance with department policy."

"Earlier this morning, the Orlando Police Department met with the Diaz family and their attorney to show them the body worn camera video before it was released publicly," Smith said. "I express my sincere condolences to the Diaz family on the loss of their loved one.

"We understand the need for answers. Maintaining the integrity of the investigation process is also needed so that the facts are provided fairly and transparently. An investigation not only involves body worn camera video of the incident but also includes the collection of witness testimony, evidence and other materials."

In one video shared by police from 1:52 a.m. on July 3, officials are seen approaching Diaz's car, ordering him to turn off his music and put his hands on the steering wheel. Police said at the time he was suspected of illegal drug activity and pulled over.

"Give me that. Give me the other one, and put your hands on the steering wheel right now," the officer told him, pointing to two items in Diaz's hands that appear to be wrapped in foil. The officer then told Diaz not to move.

Moments later, as officers yelled at Diaz to keep his hands on the steering wheel, but police said he refused their commands.

In the video, Diaz is seen taking his hands off the steering wheel, moving and reaching toward his right side. Police alleged that Diaz made a "movement as to retrieve a gun." The Orlando Police Department said Diaz allegedly opened the center console of his car. It's unclear if a gun was ever recovered from the scene.

Orlando police have not answered FOX 35 News' follow-up questions about the shooting as they turned the investigation over to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

"Shots fired," officers are heard saying on the video footage.

Moments after, police said Diaz allegedly threw an object out of the window that was later identified as narcotics.

Police went to aid Diaz after the shooting. The bodycam footage shows Diaz being dragged out of his car and onto the ground, where an officer began to perform CPR.

"Stay with me, stay with me," an officer said.

Orlando police continued to perform CPR on Diaz until the Orlando Fire Department arrived. Diaz was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The officer involved in the shooting was not injured and has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard protocol for officer-involved shootings.

FDLE, the State Attorney's Office and the Orlando Police Department are all conducting independent reviews and investigations of the incident.