article

Editor's note: If you or someone you know is in crisis and thinking of harming themselves, help and resources are available. The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline can be reached by calling 998, or visiting https://988lifeline.org.

Orlando police officers shot and killed a woman at an apartment complex after she "charged" at them while holding two knives, a police spokesperson said.

Police said the woman's boyfriend called 911 early Friday after his girlfriend reportedly made threatening comments to harm herself. Police negotiators began talking to the woman over the phone and then at the apartment complex.

During the negotiations, police said the woman came out of the apartment holding a knife and went back in side. She came out of the apartment a second time holding two knives and then charged towards officers in the hallway, a spokesperson said.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Orlando police are conducting an investigation at an apartment complex.

Those officers then shot the woman, who died at the scene, the spokesperson said. Both officers have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard in officer-involved shootings. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will also investigate the shooting.