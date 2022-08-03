Orlando police identify family of 5, including kids, found dead in apparent murder-suicide

Orlando police have identified the family of five that were found dead in a home from an apparent murder-suicide on Tuesday.

Police have named Donovan Ramirez, 45, as the suspect who possibly killed his family and then himself. The mother has been identified as 39-year-old Stephanie Ramirez. Alyssa Berumen (22), Sunny Ramirez (11), and Shelby Ramirez (7) were also found dead in the home.

Officials say a firearm was found at the scene, however the Medical Examiner’s office will determine the cause of death.

Officers responded to the home on Lake District Lane on Tuesday for a wellbeing check at 1 p.m., and found the three adults and two children dead, the Orlando Police Department said in a statement.

RELATED: Orlando family found dead in home in murder-suicide: police

The family's neighbor, Justin Rossilini says, "I just saw him, said hi, hello, 5-6 days ago, while I was getting the mail. I seen the father, I seen the mother. They say there was an older son and young daughters. They’re like 6-7 years old. Little girls, like elementary school kids."

Police went door to door asking neighbors if they had seen the family because they were doing a wellness check. Rossilini says he knew something was wrong when he saw a crime scene investigator looking upset and then threw up.

"At this time, it appears this is a domestic violence related incident," Orlando police said Wednesday in a news release.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.