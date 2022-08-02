Expand / Collapse search

Orlando family found dead in home in murder-suicide: police

Orlando police said a family of five was found dead during a wellbeing check at a Lake Nona home Tuesday.

ORLANDO, Fla. - A family of five was found dead at an Orlando home in an apparent murder-suicide Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

Officers responded to the home on Lake District Lane for a wellbeing check at 1 p.m., and found three adults and two children dead, the Orlando Police Department said in a statement. 

No other details were made immediately available. An investigation is ongoing. 

