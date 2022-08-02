Orlando family found dead in home in murder-suicide: police
ORLANDO, Fla. - A family of five was found dead at an Orlando home in an apparent murder-suicide Tuesday afternoon, according to police.
Officers responded to the home on Lake District Lane for a wellbeing check at 1 p.m., and found three adults and two children dead, the Orlando Police Department said in a statement.
No other details were made immediately available. An investigation is ongoing.
