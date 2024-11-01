Orlando Police asking for photo, video evidence of Halloween night shooting: How to submit

A gunman who opened fire during a Halloween street celebration that drew thousands of costumed revelers to downtown Orlando killed two people and wounded seven others early Friday, authorities said.

Officers quickly arrested the shooting suspect, identified as 17-year-old Jaylen Dwayne Edgar, police Chief Eric Smith said during a briefing. Authorities have not yet determined a motive.

The shooter fired in Orlando’s downtown bar and restaurant district around 1 a.m. Officers responded as costumed celebrants ran, and the same gunman then fired again about a block away, Smith said.

Continuing coverage

The seven wounded, who range in age from 19 to 39, were taken to a hospital and were in stable condition, Smith said. A 10th victim was treated after being trampled by the crowd as people fled.

One of the Halloween celebrants killed and another who was injured were students at the University of Central Florida, the school said in a statement on Friday.

Authorities recovered a handgun at the arrest scene and have no other suspects, he said. Police announced later Friday that the 17-year-old has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder with a firearm and six counts of attempted first-degree murder with a firearm.

The Orlando Police Department is asking for assistance from the public. If you have photos or videos from Friday morning's shooting, OPD asks you to please submit them as evidence. The process is simple:

1. Visit this link here.

2. Select "Submit Evidence"

3. Add your contact details.

4. Select "Send Link" and you will receive a text with instructions on how to upload your photos and videos to our portal.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: