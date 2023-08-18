Orlando officers recount rescue of driver who crashed into pond near I-4 on-ramp

It's a call that four Orlando Police officers will not forget.

Orlando Police responded to the pond near the on-ramp to I4 from 408 East where an SUV was in the water and quickly sinking. The officers quickly learned someone was inside and jumped into action.

Officers Jeremy Harmon and Gavin Crow jumped into the water and broke the front window of the sinking SUV open.

"Once Gavin punched the window, that’s when all the water started flowing into the car so we had to pull him out of the driver's window. I think that’s when he started panicking more because reality set it in," said Officer Harmon.

"He’s potentially in his death box so he’s pretty scared for his life and as we pulled him out. I don't think he realized he was out of the car so he was like fighting," added Officer Crow.

The officer said the man was panicking so he was dragging them down and they were all gasping for air. That's when Officer Brian Kissane and Officer Thomas Peterson got in the water to help the man and their brothers in blue.

"There were four of us acting as buoys in the water for him to grab onto. So each of us got dunked a few times trying to keep him afloat. As we were taking turns breathing," said Officer Peterson.



Officer Harmon got a hold of an actual buoy that the squad threw out to them but says the elements were still against them.

"We both went underwater. I don't know if he was pulling me or his weight was dragging me. But at that point, I was trying to swim but there was algae all over my equipment," said Officer Harmon.

The brave officers were able to get the man to safety, unharmed. The Orlando Police Officers were thankful that their teamwork saved a life.



"Our whole squad being there to handle it and coordinate together. I take pride in that knowing that we can operate as a squad, get the job done and save a life," said Officer Kissane.

