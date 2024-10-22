Orlando man wanted for murder tracked down in Indian River County

A new video from the Indian River County Sheriff's Office shows the moment an Orlando man wanted for murder was captured miles away.

Deputies tracked down Armando Verdecia Carralero in a U-Haul by air and patrol car. Indian River County Sheriff's officials said he was arrested without incident.

Carralero was wanted for shooting his wife Yuneisy Labrada Rodriguez on Monday afternoon. Cop cars swarmed the plaza off Lake Underhill Road shortly after 1 p.m. Family and former coworkers described Rodriguez as a loving mom who worked in healthcare.

Carralero appeared before a judge in Indian River County on Tuesday morning where a judge ruled he'll remain there with no bond until he's extradited to Orange County. He's charged with first-degree murder.

This is the second domestic violence case to make headlines in Central Florida in days.

Orange County Sheriff's Officials announced last week - one of their former sergeants is accused of killing his estranged wife who also worked for the agency.

"Domestic Violence impacts the community in such a big way - but people don't notice it until it's public," said Michelle Sperzel, CEO of Harbor House.

Michelle Sperzel leads Harbor House in Orange County, a domestic violence resource center. The agency offers a shelter, a 24-hour crisis line, and also has an office where victims can get help to file protective orders.

She's not connected to either case - but urges anyone experiencing domestic violence to say something.

Either to a trusted relative, friend, coworker, or call an anonymous crisis line.

"I would love for people to call us, and we're able to help and safety plan - but just telling someone about what you're experiencing will help you take control," said Sperzel.

She said abuse goes beyond just physical. Other signs can also include financial abuse, where your partner controls and restricts money, or verbal and emotional abuse where your partner talks down to you.

For help, you can contact their crisis line at 407-886-2856.

