Orlando man gets 10 years in prison for armored truck robbery at Seminole County bank: DOJ

An Orlando man was sentenced to federal prison for an armored truck robbery that happened at a Seminole County Bank of America branch back in 2022, the Justice Department said.

Michael Virgil Jr., 23, was sentenced to 10 years and 10 months in prison for the September 1, 2022, armed robbery of an armored truck employee who was collecting money at a Bank of America branch.

According to the DOJ, while one of the guards was loading money into the back of the armored truck, Virgil brandished a loaded gun and entered the truck.

He then stole two bags of money totaling $312,167 and ran back to his car.

Virgil attempted to run into a second guard who attempted to stop him, prompting the guard to fire his gun, striking Virgil's car.

A high-speed pursuit for Virgil began with multiple law enforcement agencies involved.

The chase ended in a parking garage in Orlando when officers cornered Virgil's car. He was taken into custody and officers recovered the gun and stolen money.