Florida man uses walking cane to allegedly threaten deputies during arrest: 'I will take your f---- head off'

A Florida man is now behind bars after he allegedly threatened to hit deputies with his walking cane during an arrest, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Stephen Paciorek was arrested Friday and charged with a DUI, three counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting with violence, felony criminal mischief and resisting without violence, according to deputies.

The incident happened Friday night in the 9300 block of SW Highway 200 in Ocala. A deputy was conducting routine traffic control when he nearly struck a pedestrian on a bike with a trailer and no rear light. When the deputy initiated a traffic stop, the 61-year-old man from Belleview grew "extremely loud and uncooperative," deputies said.

The deputy smelled the odor of an alcoholic beverage from Paciorek's mouth and saw what appears to be a beer can in the bike's upholder, according to the arrest affidavit. Paciorek reportedly refused to listen to the deputy when he was asked to get off the bike, too.

The man cooperated after a while and agreed to do a few field sobriety tests. He used his walking cane during the tests because he said he needed it, according to the affidavit.

Photo: Marion County Sheriffs Office

He grew uncooperative again, this time becoming very hostile, deputies said. Paciorek allegedly threatened to strike the deputies with his cane, according to the report.

"I have a cane and I will rip your f------ head off," he told deputies, according to the report.

That's when deputies moved in to arrest Paciorek out of fear of being struck by the cane. He began to resist arrest and violently kicked at deputies, forcing them to take him down to the ground, the affidavit states.

There, Paciorek allegedly used his knee to strike one of the deputies, according to the report.

Deputies were able to secure Paciorek's hands and legs in a hobble before loading him into the patrol car.

While on the way to Marion County Jail, deputies said Paciorek kicked the door so hard that it was clearly giving away, revealing a gap in the door. Deputies said this caused an estimated $500 in damage.

MORE CRIME NEWS :

Deputies said the man has a criminal history in Marion County, but also in Massachusetts and New Hampshire, where he was previously arrested in 1994, 1983 and 2009, respectively. Previous charges include DUI and criminal mischief.

Paciorek is being held on $13,000 bond. He has a scheduled court appearance on September 5.