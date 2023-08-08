Florida dad shoots at son for crashing into garage, deputies say

A Florida man allegedly shot at his son after he crashed into his home's garage door over the weekend, according to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.

Byron Jones was arrested and charged with attempted first degree murder and domestic violence aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following the incident that happened Saturday in Cocoa, deputies said.

Deputies responded to a home in the 300 block of Woods Lake Drive shortly before 7 p.m. for a disturbance call. The disturbance reportedly involved Byron, 62, and his son Nicholas Jones, 38, who has just driven his white Nissan pickup truck into the garage door of his dad's house causing about $1,800 in damage, according to an affidavit.

Nicholas left the scene before deputies arrived, according to the report.

"If he comes back, you guys are going to have to peel him off of the pavement," Byron told deputies, the affidavit states.

Byron Jones (left) and Nicholas Jones (right). Photo: Brevard County Sheriffs Office

About two hours later, deputies were dispatched to the same house after several people reported gunshots. They also told deputies they saw a white Nissan pickup truck speeding away from the area, the report states.

Byron told deputies that his son showed up and tried to run him over. He told Nicholas to stop, but he didn't and that's when Byron allegedly fired six shots in his direction, the affidavit states.

Surveillance footage from a neighbor's house contradicts Byron's story, however, deputies said.

Video shows the pickup truck pulling into Byron's driveway and stopping at the end of it. The father can be seen walking toward him yelling, "Come here!" As Nicholas is seen backing out of the driveway, his father allegedly fires off four shots. Nicholas' truck then comes to a stop in front of his father's house.

"I'm going to get you," Byron is heard saying before allegedly firing his gun two more times.

Nicholas left the area before deputies arrived. He and his truck were later found getting onto Interstate-95. Deputies said his truck was spewing gasoline from likely being struck by a bullet. There was a bullet hole in his windshield, too.

Nicholas was also arrested as a result of this incident and was charged with felony criminal mischief greater than $1,000, according to arrest records.