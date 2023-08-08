Florida man claims to have heart attack during drug traffic stop: deputies

A Florida man is now behind bars after a traffic stop that revealed a stash of fentanyl and marijuana, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Christopher Heath was arrested and charged with possession of fentanyl (trafficking), possession of hashish, possession of paraphernalia and failure to obey law enforcement, deputies said. He's being held at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility on $1,000 bond.

The traffic stop happened Sunday near Mahogany Boulevard and Honeytree Street in Bunnell. Deputies said when they pulled the 40-year-old man over, there was a strong odor of marijuana, prompting a probable cause search of Heath's car. Inside, deputies found a prescription bottle with a golden-brown oil substance inside that tested presumptive positive for fentanyl and THC.

Photo: Flagler County Sheriffs Office

When Heath was arrested, he claimed to deputies he was having a heart attack, according to the sheriff's office. Medical units on the scene checked him, but "could not be adequately evaluated due to his actions and demeanor," deputies said. Heath was taken to a local hospital and was medically cleared before heading to the Sheriff Petty Hall Inmate Detention Facility.

Heath has a long rap sheet in Flagler County, including previous arrests for battery, domestic violence battery, grand theft, burglary, child abuse and resisting an officer with violence, among others.

"This poison peddler is a serial criminal and won’t learn his lesson," Sheriff Rick Staly said in a statement. "Time for him to turn his life around or face serious jail time."