Orlando man dies in crash after losing control of SUV: FHP

An Orlando man died after losing control of his SUV and running off the road in Lake County Monday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred around 10 p.m. on County Road 46A near County Road 46.

According to troopers, the 47-year-old was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe southbound on County Road 46A when he overcorrected after running off the road, causing the vehicle to overturn multiple times.

He was ejected and later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

Troopers noted he was not wearing a seatbelt.