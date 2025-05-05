Pedestrian killed after being struck by car while crossing Silver Star Road in Orlando: FHP

The Brief A 73-year-old man was struck and killed by a car while crossing Silver Star Road in Orlando Monday night. Troopers say the man was not in a marked crosswalk; the driver tried to swerve but couldn’t avoid the collision. The crash remains under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol.



A 73-year-old man was struck and killed by a car while crossing Silver Star Road in Orlando on Monday night.

Driver remained at the scene: FHP

What we know:

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision that occurred around 7:30 p.m. Monday on Silver Star Road, just east of Powers Drive in Orlando. According to troopers, a 24-year-old woman driving a 2024 Nissan Altima struck a 73-year-old pedestrian who was attempting to cross the road.

The pedestrian was not in a marked crosswalk at the time of the crash. The driver swerved in an attempt to avoid the man, but the vehicle's front right side hit him. He was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The driver remained at the scene and was not injured.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the name of the pedestrian or the driver. It’s also unclear why the pedestrian was crossing at that specific location, or whether any factors such as lighting or traffic conditions may have contributed to the crash.

At this time, no charges have been announced, and troopers have not stated whether impairment, speed, or distraction are considered factors in the crash.

What they're saying:

The Florida Highway Patrol had not issued a detailed public statement beyond the initial crash report. The pedestrian "was not in a marked crosswalk" and "entered the direct path of the vehicle," a preliminary report from FHP stated.

