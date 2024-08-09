Lake County schools strained by population surge as new developments rise

As the new school year begins, Lake County, Florida, is grappling with a population surge stretching its schools to their limits. New neighborhoods, roads, and schools are rapidly emerging across the county.

Kelly Randall, Executive Director of Facilities and Growth Planning for Lake County Schools, noted, "I have to remind myself that not every new house will produce students, but the growth is a tremendous undertaking." Randall reported that in 2024 alone, the county has approved eight new developments in unincorporated areas.

Lake County, which has the sixth-highest population growth rate in the state, is seeing dramatic increases. U.S. Census data estimates the county’s population at 424,462 in 2023, up from 309,736 in 2014—a rise of nearly 115,000 people in just nine years.

Kathleen Dial, Director of Economic Development for Lake County, said, "With the population growth comes a great opportunity to add high-wage, high-quality jobs. We need to create about 30,000 additional jobs by 2030."

The population boom is also driving the need for more schools. Randall highlighted that voter-approved sales tax renewals, which will last through 2032, fund renovations and replacement of existing schools to accommodate the growth.

One of the new projects is a K-8 school in Minneola, designed to hold 1,200 students, including 800 elementary and 400 middle school students.

"We’re doing our best to keep up," Randall said. "We’re acquiring new school sites and expanding capacity to meet the needs of incoming students."