Mount Dora police search for suspects in Cauley Lott Park shooting

The Mount Dora Police Department is looking for answers about a shooting that happened at Cauley Lott Park earlier this month.

On Aug. 2 at around 6 p.m., three people allegedly opened fire in the middle of Pine Avenue.

Police said that two unknown males, who had a "youthful appearance," walked down the middle of the street from North Highland Street and opened fire on a dark-colored late-model sedan as it was backing out of a parking spot across the street from the park.

The Mount Dora Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place at Cauley Lott Park on Aug. 2, 2024 at 6 p.m. (Photo: Mount Dora Police Department)

A third shooter returned fire at them, police said.

A bystander was shot in the leg and was treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police added.

Another SUV has multiple bullet holes after being hit by all three shooters. Police said it's unclear at this time if anyone was in the car or if they suffered any injuries, as no reports have been filed with the police department.

"This incident could have been a real tragedy as there were bystanders of all ages in the area at the time," the Mount Dora Police Department said in a statement. "This type of violence in a city park built for the enjoyment of our residents and visitors should not be tolerated."

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Mount Dora Police Department's Criminal Investigations Unit at 352-735-7130.

