Orlando journalist killed while covering earlier shooting in same area: Deputies

The Spectrum News 13 journalist who was killed Wednesday evening in Pine Hills was covering a shooting that happened the same day in the same area, deputies said.

On Wednesday morning around 11 a.m., deputies found a woman who was shot dead in Orange County. A couple of hours later, the man believed to be involved with that incident, shot two Spectrum News 13 Journalists – a reporter and a photographer, according to Orange County Sheriff John Mina – along with a mother and 9-year-old child.

Deputies believe the journalists were either "in or near a vehicle" on Hialeah Street when they were shot. Both men were in the neighborhood to cover the homicide that happened earlier.

On nearby Harrington Street, around the same time the journalists were shot, deputies reported that a mother and a 9-year-old child were shot in their home.

Keith Melvin Moses, 19, was taken into custody and is believed to be involved in all three shootings.

One of the journalists and the 9-year-old have died, and the two others who were shot remain in critical condition.

Moses' prior criminal record shows he was arrested and charged with possession of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia in November 2021, but the charges were later dropped.