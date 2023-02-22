Woman in her 20s found shot dead in Orange County, deputies say
article
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies are investigating after a woman in her 20s was found shot dead in Orange County on Thursday morning.
The sheriff's office said deputies responded to the area of Hialeah Street around 11:17 a.m. about a shooting. That's when they found a woman who had been shot.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
No other information has been released and the investigation is still in its early stages.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.