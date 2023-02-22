Woman in her 20s found shot dead in Orange County, deputies say

article

Deputies are investigating after a woman in her 20s was found shot dead in Orange County on Thursday morning.

The sheriff's office said deputies responded to the area of Hialeah Street around 11:17 a.m. about a shooting. That's when they found a woman who had been shot.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

MORE NEWS: Florida student attacks, knocks teaching assistant unconscious after she took Nintendo Switch away: deputies

No other information has been released and the investigation is still in its early stages.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.