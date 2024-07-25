Substantial tropical wave off African coast poised for tropical development

While we've seen a break from tropical activity in the Atlantic basin in recent weeks, this lull could come to an end as soon as early August.

Saharan dust plumes have helped prevent any development from forming over the very warm ocean waters of the Atlantic.

A substantial tropical wave moving off the western coast of Africa could bring some development looking ahead into the first week or so of August.

The ocean waters are extremely warm, and climatologically, early August would typically be the timeframe where the dust departs and tropical activity exponentially increases.

As this wave moves into a more favorable environment near the start of August, it could show signs of further tropical development. Stay tuned.