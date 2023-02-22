Multiple people shot in Pine Hills neighborhood, Orange County deputies say

Multiple people have been shot along Hialeah Street in Pine Hills, the same neighborhood where a woman was found shot to death Wednesday morning, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said. One person has since been detained.

SKYFOX is flying over the scene where there is a large law enforcement presence. Their investigation appears to be focused on a house in the area currently blocked off with crime scene tape.

Deputies first responded to the neighborhood around 11 a.m. after a woman in her 20s had been shot. She died at the scene, authorities said.

Hours later, around 4 p.m., law enforcement and fire and rescue personnel were called out to the neighborhood again after receiving a call regarding a medical emergency.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Multiple people have been shot along Hialeah Street in a Pine Hills neighborhood Wednesday, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Additional details regarding either shooting were not immediately released, and it's unclear whether the two incidents are related.

Sheriff John Mina is expected to provide an update at 7 p.m. FOX 35 News will stream the news conference when it begins in the above video player.

