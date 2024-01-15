PHOTOS: This Florida airport has a hyper-realistic sculpture that looks exactly like a sleeping traveler

Stream FOX 35 News

If you've caught a flight out of Orlando International Airport (MCO), odds are you may have spotted a man dozing off in his seat.

Surprisingly, that sleeping man isn't real. He's actually a hyper-realistic sculpture called The Traveler.

The iconic sculpture was created by American artist and sculptor, Duane Hanson, who was known for his life-sized realistic sculptures of people.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ "The Traveler" sculpture at Orlando International Airport (Photo credit: Orlando International Airport)

The Traveler has served as a memorable part of millions of travelers' journeys at MCO since 1985.

Last week, Diana Galante, a local art conservator, paid a visit to the airport to provide the sculpture with detailed touch-ups, "all without waking him up from his almost-40-year slumber," the airport jokingly stated in a social media post.