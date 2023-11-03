Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce get VIP treatment at Orlando International Airport – but it's not what you think

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are always welcome in Orlando – and the Orlando International Airport made that clear with a hilarious Facebook post this week.

MCO set aside two seats at the gate for the "Anti-Hero" singer and her rumored Kansas City Chief tight end beau so they can travel in style.

"'I'll be eighty-seven; you'll be eighty-nine' and we'll be 407. Reserved for Taylor and Travis, who deserve to travel in fly style!" MCO said, a nod to Swift's "Mary's Song."

Users in the comments were absolutely "Enchanted" by the airport's love for Taylor Swift.

"Never in my Wildest Dreams would I have thought MCO was a Swiftie!" one user wrote.

"I’m in my airside carpet era," said another.

"A picture of Taylor or Travis with the MCO carpet is the DREAM," another user said.

MCO is the latest in Florida to roll out the red carpet for the new couple amid their romance that continues to make headlines.

Back in September, the Florida Everblades, a minor league hockey team based in Southwest Florida, shared a photo on Facebook of two reserved seats at the Hertz Arena for Taylor and Travis.

MCO's post comes days after Swift achieved billionaire status amid her record-breaking "Eras Tour" and release of 1989 (Taylor's Version) and concert film.

