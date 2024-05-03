Man shot, killed in Winter Garden, police say; suspect arrested

A man is dead following an overnight shooting in Winter Garden, police said.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Friday on Azalea Way.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man lying on the ground with a deadly gunshot wound.

A suspect was taken into custody. An investigation is ongoing.

The identities of the victim and suspect and the potential relationship between the two were not immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sergeant Dave Clarke at 407-877-4876, Crimeline at 407-423-TIPS or use the Winter Garden Police Tip411 app.